PORT HARDY, B.C. – Residents will get the chance to check out the province’s “state of the art” Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) as it visits Port Hardy in June.

The unit is the only one of its kind in Canada. It’s essentially a giant truck that travels across the province, offering health emergency response and educational services.

The unit will be in Port Hardy on Thursday, June 7th in the Port Hardy Hospital parking lot on Granville Street.

Tours will be available between 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. The MMU team will be on scene to answer questions about the services provided by the unit.

For more information on the tour, visit the Mount Waddington Health Network’s website via this link.