CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C- A wildfire burning near the Strathcona dam, west of Campbell River, is growing in size and is reported to be person-caused, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

According to Coast Fire Service, the fire is located half a kilometer from the BC Hydro Campground.

On Thursday morning, the fire was reported by the Wildfire Service as 0.01 hectares in size, it has since grown to .5.

There is currently a three-person fire suppression crew and one helicopter at the scene.

Coastal Fire Service said the fire is rank two, which means some open flame that is up to a foot off of the ground.

Crews are working to establish control lines, and at this time do not anticipate any problems.

We will keep you updated as information becomes available.