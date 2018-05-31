CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C- Two wildfires that were burning this week near Campbell River are on their way to being controlled.

According to the Coastal Fire Service, both fires are considered ‘being held’, which is a designation meaning the fire is no longer out of control.

The fire on Read Island, which started on Monday, grew to eight hectares and was considered out of control until yesterday evening.

Coastal Fire service said the seven person crew on scene have the fire 100% surrounded in hose-lay, and expect the situation to improve throughout the day.

A wildfire that started yesterday north of the Strathcona dam is also considered held as of this morning.

According to Coastal Fire, the area, which grew to .9 hectares yesterday evening, is on a slope and surrounded by very heavy timber.

Coastal Fire said the five person crew is working hard within those difficult conditions, but expect to see positive results today.

Helicopters are not on scene, but are on call should either area need their assistance.

Both fires are considered person-caused, and investigations will begin as soon as possible.