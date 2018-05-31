VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C – Minimum wage workers are going to be seeing some more money on their cheques starting tomorrow.

As of Friday, June 1st, the general hourly minimum wage in B.C will increase from $11.35 to $12.65.

According to the Ministry of Labour, the increases are a result of recommendations from the independent Fair Wages Commission, to advise government on an approach to raising provincial minimum wages with increases that are regular, measured and predictable.

This will be the first of four annual increases for B.C.’s lowest-paid workers, which are scheduled for June 1st every year.

The minimum wage for liquor servers, resident caretakers and live-in camp leaders will also increase.

Liquor server minimum wage increases 12.9% to $11.40 per hour, an increase of $1.30 per hour.

Resident caretaker minimum wage, per month, will increase 11.5% to $759.32 for those that manage from nine to 60 units (plus $30.43 per unit), or $2,586.40, for 61 or more units.

Live-in camp leader minimum wage, per day, will increase 11.5% to $101.24.

Live-in home support worker, alternate minimum wage, will be eliminated.

For any workers remaining in this category, the general minimum wage will apply for all hours worked.

By June 2021, British Columbia’s general minimum wage will rise to at least $15.20 per hour, and the separate lower liquor server wage will be eliminated.