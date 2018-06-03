COMOX VALLEY, B.C- The Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue performed a medical rescue yesterday near at Rosewall Creek.

In a Facebook post on the CV search and rescue’s page, the team said they were tasked with assisting BC Ambulance.

According to the post, a hiker had fallen down an embankment, and suffered a cut to the forehead and a broken ankle.

The rescue team said North Shore Rescue and Talon Helicopters evacuated the hiker via a Helicopter External Transport System, HETS.

The post thanked NSR and Talon for the assist.

The rescue team could not be reached for comment at this time.