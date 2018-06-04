NORTH VANCOUVER, B.C. – British Columbians can now recycle more thanks to a new program by Recycle BC.

The non-profit organization manages residential packaging and printed paper materials across the province.

Its new program, which started on June 1st, allows residents to recycle what is referred to as other flexible plastic packaging.

Examples of these items include chip bags, stand-up plastic pouches and zip-lock bags. The organization said this is the fastest growing packaging type on the market.

The new project will help determine the best way to dispose of these materials. The not-for-profit has partnered up with Merlin Plastics to research disposal.

Recycle BC said recycling this type of materials has been shown to cause some issues due to the combined materials involved.

Packing collected during the program, that cannot be recycled, will be collected and turned into engineered fuel.

116 depots across British Columbia are taking part in the initiative, which is being split into three phases.

The first phase started on June 1st, while the second phase is expected to roll out on September 1st. Recycle BC said by January 1st, 2019, all Recycle BC depots in the province are expected to collect this type of packaging.

Depots currently taking part include the Campbell River Bottle Depot, the Courtenay Return-It Depot, the Woss Recycling Depot, the Port Hardy Return It Centre, and the Powell River South Community Depot.

For further details on the program and a full list of participating outlets, visit recyclebc.ca/flexiblepackaging.