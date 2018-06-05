Apple is leading a tech sector boom this morning, which is helping boost most markets.

The iPhone maker is getting investor attention after it announced big changes coming with its iOS 12 update including parental controls and security features. Apple’s stock is up .7 per cent to 193 in premarket trading this morning. Analysts say the MSCI, measuring world stocks, hit a record high in the tech sector led by the FAANG group of tech companies.

Crude prices are continuing to slide as output is expected to increase to meet a growing demand for the product. The price of US oil is down to 64.38 a barrel.

The Loonie is down as well to 77.04 cents US.