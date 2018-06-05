PORT HARDY, B.C. – The District of Port Hardy has announced that the new reservoir at the water treatment plant has been installed.

A notice from the district said the next steps in the process include:

Filling the tank

Testing

Commissioning

Completion

Stage 3 water restrictions remain in place while the work is completed. The district stated that the next steps should be completed within the next two weeks.

Staff will review water levels at the lake once the work is done and will decide on any changes to the water restrictions.