The school is pictured in a photo sourced from Google Earth.

PORT HARDY, B.C- A school district on the north end of Vancouver Island has issued an alert to parents about a school shooting threat.

According to a statement posted to the Facebook page of School District 85, a teacher at Port Hardy Secondary School overheard two students discussing a school shooting at the school on Wednesday.

“The school is taking the threat seriously and all critical incident protocols are being followed,” read the notice.

“The school contacted the RCMP and there is an ongoing investigation. PHSS will be open tomorrow with an increased police presence. The students involved will not be in attendance at school tomorrow.”

The notice ends by stating that based on the evidence available, there is no risk to the safety of students or staff at the school.

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.