PORT HARDY, B.C. – An annual fishing tradition is returning to the region.

Family Fishing Weekend events coincide with Father’s Day between June 15th and 17th. On Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast, participants have their choice of 14 special events that combine fishing, learning and socializing.

The annual weekend started with a dozen events being held on the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island and the Okanagan. Since its launch, it has grown to include nearly every corner of British Columbia.

Activities are free, with hands-on tutorials offered for beginners or for anyone looking for a refresher. Participants can borrow all necessary fishing gear from outlets taking part.

“Coordinating events over the Father’s Day weekend is an opportunity to remind people (that) fishing is often a social activity. It’s not only the solitary angler casting on a lake. It’s a way to spend quality time with other people in the outdoors,” said Wayne Saito, President of the Family Fishing Society of BC, in a release.

“We see all generations at Family Fishing Weekend events from the very young who will be holding a rod for the first time, to parents and grandparents proudly sharing their own fishing tips and techniques with the next generation.

In Port Hardy, events will be held at Seagate Dock on June 16th, and at O’Connor Lake on June 17th. Further details can be found via this link.