POWELL RIVER, B.C – A 19 year old male is in custody in Powell River after the body of a woman was found on June 13th.

At approximately 3:30 on Wednesday, the RCMP received a report of a vehicle in the ditch on a forestry service road in Powell River.

The body of a woman was found nearby.

The police suspect foul play, and they believe it is an isolated incident.

The investigation remains ongoing with assistance from the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit.

