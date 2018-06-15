VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C- Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement.

It’s in effect for the east Vancouver Island, from Campbell River to Duncan, as well as the Sunshine Coast from Powell River to Gibsons.

Beginning tomorrow (Sat), the cool showery weather pattern that has been affecting BC for the last couple weeks will start to give way to a strong and persistent ridge of high pressure.

By Sunday, temperatures away from the immediate coast will start to peak into the low thirties.

The ridge and high temperatures will push into the Interior by early next week, eventually affecting most of BC.

Environment Canada says indications are that the pattern will persist until at least the middle of next week, if not longer.