POWELL RIVER, B.C. – Students interested in the trades will be able to use new equipment thanks to some extra funding.

On Friday, it was announced that School District 85 is receiving $66,880 this year for new trades gear and to upgrade older equipment.

The funding is part of a $3.5 million investment by the Industry Training Authority’s (ITA) Youth Trades Capital Equipment Program to boost the trades at schools across British Columbia.

Since the 2016-2017 school year, the district has received $134,345. New gear includes a lathe, table saw, and milling machine.

58 school districts will receive funding this year through the program.