Global markets started things off lower today and North American markets are following suit.

Investors are selling as a trade dispute between China and the United States grows. This is in the wake of U.S. President Trump’s newest round of tariff threats.

On Bay Street, which was buoyed yesterday by energy shares, the TSX is sitting 89 points lower at 16,293. Meanwhile Wall Street is in the red pretty much across the board, with the Dow Jones down 313 points to 24,673.

And oil is down 71 cents to $64.98 U.S. per barrel, gold is down $3.60 to $1276.50 an ounce, and the loonie is down more than half a cent, to 75.32 cents U.S.