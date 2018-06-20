Global stocks along with U.S. futures are trending up this morning.

Investors could be taking a break from concerns over a global trade war, as U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat of $200 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods looms large. Those threats took their toll on North American markets yesterday, with the Dow closing nearly 300 points lower and the TSX losing 67.

On top of that, the EU is going to slap duties on 2.8 billion euros worth of American imports, including motorcycles and bourbon, starting on Friday. It’s retaliation for Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum.

Ahead of the bell oil is down a nickel to $64.85 U.S. per barrel, gold is down $3.20 to $1,275.40 an ounce, and the loonie is down a tenth of a cent to 75.17 cents U.S.