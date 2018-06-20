VICTORIA, B.C- BC Ferries has recorded the highest passenger and vehicle traffic levels in 20 years.

The company has released its year-end results this week.

Net earnings were just about $60 million compared to $77 million during the last fiscal year.

Revenues were up almost 40 million dollars, primarily due to higher traffic levels and retail sales.

As for cost increases, there were more sailings as a result of the increased traffic and the company says three new vessels resulted in a one time increase in fuel consumption, labour and training related transition costs.

Story by Sharon Vanhouwe, MyCowichanValleyNow.com