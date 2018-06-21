The U.S. dollar is up and Asian markets are down before trading opens in North America today.

The greenback hit its highest price in almost a year. Global trade war concerns between China and the United States are still weighing heavily on investors’ minds.

On Bay Street, investors will start the session coming off a record high Wednesday. Energy and marijuana pushed the TSX up 104 points to close at 16,420 yesterday. Meanwhile Wall Street is still in the midst of a down week, though Wednesday’s loss, 42 points, wasn’t as much as earlier in the week.

And ahead of the bell oil is down 94 cents to$ 64.77 U.S. per barrel, gold is down $9.90 to $1,264.60 an ounce, and the loonie is down close to a tenth of a cent, to 75.05 cents U.S.