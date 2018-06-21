Canada’s main stock market so far isn’t keeping up with yesterday’s big rally.

The TSX is lower as oil prices dip ahead of an expected OPEC plan to boost production.

It’s down 57 points to 16,363.

On Wall Street the ongoing trade dispute between the world’s two biggest economies, the United States and China, is still beating up on the markets.

The Dow Jones is heading for another big down day, so far sitting 151 points lower at 24,505.

And oil is up three cents to 65.74 cents U.S., gold is down $4.70 to $1269.80 an ounce, and the loonie is up a bit, to 75.15 cents U.S.