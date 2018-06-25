PORT HARDY, B.C. – Thousands of people will lace up their sneakers in September in honour of a Canadian hero.

The 38th annual Terry Fox Run is scheduled for Sunday, September 16th.

A run organizer is sought for the Port Hardy run committee. According to a release from the Terry Fox Foundation, the district has hosted a run since 1985.

In that time, over $18,000 has been raised for cancer research.

The foundation plans to work closely with the volunteer chair and provide support, training and materials to ensure the success of this year’s event.

Interested parties can contact BC/Yukon Provincial Director Donna White at 1-888-836-9786 or via email at donna.white@terryfoxrun.org.

Further details about the Terry Fox Run can be found at www.terryfox.org/run.