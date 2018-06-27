Story by Sharon Vanhouwe, Vista Radio

VICTORIA, B.C. – The province is moving to get dirty money out of B.C. casinos.

Attorney General, David Eby, said it’s linked to the opioid crisis and skyrocketing housing costs.

The province has released a report on the actions to take to prevent money laundering.

Peter German, a 31-year member of the RCMP, lawyer, and Q.C., who has a doctorate in law, did the report.

German said all of the 48 recommendations must be implemented.

“In my opinion, partial implementation of the recommendations would be a mistake. There cannot be a weak link, or history will repeat itself,” he said.

The recommendations include establishing a regulator as an independent Crown Corporation, creating a specialized gaming police force, moving responsibility for reporting suspicious transactions and anti-money laundering compliance to the casino operators and moving regulatory oversight of anti-money laundering to the gaming regulator.

Nine of recommendations have already been implemented.

Eby said the remainder are in the initial stages of implementation, or are being reviewed by the government in preparation for further action.