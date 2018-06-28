CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C – Wood carving competitors put their chainsaws down on Sunday, and the winners have been announced.

The 22nd annual Transformations on the Shore kicked off last week, and the results are an impressive sight along the shore at Frank James Park.

First place in the professional category went to Junior Henderson, with a piece called “Hungry for Wealth”.

For the semi professionals, Matthew Knee took first with his carving, “Bob”, and in amateurs, Tori Sewid was first with “Day and Night”.

Below is a list of carvers from the Campbell River Shoreline Arts Society webpage.

Professionals

1st Place Junior Henderson (Hungry for Wealth)

2nd Place Cody LaFrance (Charming)

3rd Place Jesse Toso (Master in Disguise)

Michael Penny (Tim the Enchantor)

Semi-Professionals

1st Place Matthew Knee (Bob)

2nd Place Larry Hoflin (Guardian of the Forest)

3rd Place Rick Sewid (The Dragon)

Amateurs

1st Place Tori Sewid (Day and Night)

2nd Place Sandi Cleaver (Gone Fishing)

3rd Place Dianna Mark (Swan Song – Miss You)

Amanda Chalmers (Beauty of the Reef)

Steve Ordano (Gord Downie Tribute Bench)

Consultants

Glenn Greensides (Two is Better than One)

Howard Lobb (Cormorant Rock)

Dan Richey (Man Cave)

Jerry Streliof (Salmon Bench

Two of our Consultants mentored Novices

Dan Richey mentored Vaden Burt

Jerry Streliof mentored Chris Lazuk and Troy Blue