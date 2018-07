A map of the affected area, courtesy the District of Port Hardy.

PORT HARDY, B.C. – The District of Port Hardy has issued a notice to residents about a water shutdown.

According to the district’s website, the next scheduled water shutdown is set for Tuesday, July 3 from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

The shutdown will be in effect for all of the Fort Rupert, Byng, Beaver Harbour and Storey’s Beach areas.

Questions or concerns can be directed towards the district at (250) 949-6665.