PARKSVILLE, B.C. – The last couple of months have been dry and hot, and that trend is expected to continue.

With that in mind, the Coastal Fire Centre said a campfire ban could be put in place as soon as next week.

The Centre’s Dorthe Jakobsen said when it comes to wildfires this season, it’s been fairly quiet.

“Except for, sort of an anomaly, a couple of weeks ago here, when we had lightning storms, we had quite an uptick of lightning-caused fires on the Island and in the Coastal Fire Centre area,” she said.

She offered some advice for residents.

“Continue to be diligent and careful when you’re out in our beautiful forests, as always, there’s no campfire ban at the moment but there is a prohibition of bigger fires, the Category Two fires which include fireworks.”

More details about fire bans and regulations within the Coastal Fire Centre can be found via this link.