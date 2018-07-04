PORT ALICE, B.C. – There’s a temporary service change at the Port Alice Health Centre this week.

A notice stated that there will be no nurse available in the community from 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 4th to 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 5th.

In the event of an emergency, residents are advised to call 911 or proceed to the Port McNeill Hospital or the Port Hardy Hospital.

The Port Hardy Primary Health Centre is open Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for non-urgent care. The centre can be contacted at (250) 902-6008.

The after-hours nurse first call will resume on Thursday, July 5th at 4:30 p.m.

If residents are unsure of what services they require, they can contact HealthLink BC at 8-1-1. The toll free line provides 24-hour, confidential health information and advice from registered nurses.