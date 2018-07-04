A map of the work area, courtesy the District of Port Hardy.

PORT HARDY, B.C. – After experiencing some disruptions, water service is back on for residents in the beach area.

A water shutdown was conducted by the District of Port Hardy for all of the Fort Rupert, Byng, Beaver Harbour and Storey’s Beach areas.

It began on Tuesday evening and was scheduled to wrap up Wednesday morning at 6:00 a.m.

There were some delays, affecting some residents water systems, including decreased pressure and discolouration.

However, water service returned to normal at around 9:25 a.m., according to a post on the Port Hardy Emergency Facebook page.

The notice stated that residents may still experience low water pressure until late Thursday afternoon, though.

The lines are being flushed and the water will clear within the next 24 hours.