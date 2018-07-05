VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C- Port Alberni RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man and his son.

According to a news release, Jan Stelmaszyk and his three year old son Matt Bartnik are believed to be camping somewhere on Vancouver Island, possibly in the Victoria area.

Family of the two said they had been keeping in contact via social media, but haven’t heard from them in four days. Stelmaszyk does not have cellular service.

Jan Stelmaszyk is a 35 year old caucasian man, 6’2 and weighing 155 lbs. He has brown eyes, black hair and a full beard and moustache.

His son, Matt, is caucasian with a thin build, longer collar length light brown hair and grey eyes.

They are known to be camping in parks across Vancouver Island. Jan drives a white 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe with BC plates CL9 65H.

“We just want to know that Jan and Matt are safe,” Cpl. Amelia Hayden Port Alberni RCMP.

Anyone who may have information on Mr. Stelmaszyk and his son’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424 or call Alberni Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).