Representatives from the Mount Waddington Community Food Initiative will meet with Port Hardy council on July 10, 2018.

PORT HARDY, B.C. – A call has been put out for grant applications through the BC Healthy Communities PlanH.

Through PlanH, there are two types of grants available. One is the Creating Healthy Places Grant, while the other is the Community Wellness Strategy Grant.

In response to this opportunity, Port Hardy council will welcome a special delegation at its meeting Tuesday evening.

Leslie Dyck, coordinator of the Mount Waddington Community Food Initiative will present to council.

In a letter submitted to the District of Port Hardy, Dyck said her planning group, led by herself and councillor Pat Corbett-Labatt, are seeking funding via the Creating Healthy Places Grant.

That grant is worth $5,000.

Dyck said the proposed grant application is titled the “Seasonal Eating Challenge”, with a goal to increase awareness of seasonally and locally available foods.

Dyck’s letter asks that council approve the PlanH application and request staff support to file and financially administer the grant.

The group is also asking that the district provide in-kind donation of Civic Centre use for up to two events, and provide social media advertising of those events.

Further details about the PlanH program can be found via this link: https://bit.ly/2ubS2Ji.

More information about the Mount Waddington Community Food Initiative can be found here: https://bit.ly/2m7iFM1.

Port Hardy council’s regular meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, July 10 at 7:00 p.m. at council chambers on Columbia Street.