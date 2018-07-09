WOSS, B.C. – A new library is coming to the village of Woss.

To celebrate the occasion, and plans for construction, the public is invited to an open house next week.

Once work on the facility is completed, the new library will include:

1,400 square feet of floor space

New books and magazines

A larger collection of materials

Accessible parking and entrances

Comfortable interior with a lounging area

Additional programming spaces

The Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL) is also in discussion with the Mount Waddington Regional District about land for the new library.

Refreshments and snacks will be provided at the open house. More information and future updates on the project will be provided when available.

The open house is scheduled for next Tuesday, July 17th at the Woss Community Hall from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.