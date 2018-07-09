PORT MCNEILL, B.C. – My Vancouver Island North has named The Town of Port McNeill its “Town of the Week”.

My Vancouver Island North promotes the beauty of the North Island region, including tourism opportunities and things to do at a local level.

“Resource rich and set in a rugged landscape, the Town of Port McNeill is a diverse community with room to grow. Also known as the “Gateway to the Broughton Archipelago”, boaters love how handy the marina is to re-supply,” read a statement on My Vancouver Island North’s Facebook page.

“Visitors from around the world head off to Kayak with orcas, go grizzly beach watching, caving, fishing, scuba diving, and skiing are some of the outdoor activities in and around Port McNeill. Are you considering a lifestyle change that includes natural beauty and a freer lifestyle?”

For more on the Town of Port McNeill, visit town.portmcneill.bc.ca.

Further details about My Vancouver Island North can be found here: myvancouverislandnorth.ca.