PORT HARDY, B.C. – Residents in the Fort Rupert area may notice their water has been shut down today.

According to a post from Port Hardy Emergency on Facebook, notices were placed on the doors of residents in Fort Rupert, and a portion of Peel Place to Fanshawe Street advising of the shutdown.

Multiple residents have raised concerns on the Port Hardy Emergency Facebook page. In response, the group said that notices were placed on all affected residents’ homes and local businesses.

The water shutdown is scheduled from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

More details on Port Hardy Emergency can be found via this link: facebook.com/Port-Hardy-Emergency.