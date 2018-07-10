VICTORIA, B.C. – An annual program that promotes the beauty of the West Coast is back this summer. BC Ferries’ Coast Naturalist Program is in its 13th year.

Ferries Communications Manager Tessa Humphries said the main goal is to educate and inform people about what makes the West Coast of Canada so special.

She said naturalists will be on select sailings throughout the summer season.

“They offer customers, travelers and tourists the experience to discover the world beneath the wave,” she said.

“It increases the appreciation for our coastal wildlife, our marine life, and our geography. It’s really an educational experience and we find that our customers really enjoy that.”

More details on the program can be found via the BC Ferries website.

The Coast Naturalist Program is on until September 3rd, 2018.

Photo courtesy Northern Sunshine Coast Ferry Advisory Committee.