VICTORIA, B.C. – A new online and mobile tool is now live through BC Transit.

The service’s Transit Trip Planner gives customers the latest schedules and route information.

Connections and schedule times are automatically generated when you enter your trip details, using a link through Google Maps.

“Whether you’re using a smartphone or a tablet or on the website, it’s designed for that,” said BC Transit Communications Manager, Jonathon Dyck.

“Use it as a planning tool that combines the latest BC Transit schedule and route information with Google Maps information.”

He explained that you simply type in your trip origin, destination, date and time of departure, and the desired time of arrival.

The best route options will then be delivered to your device.

Dyck said the goal is to promote more ridership and cut down on a very real problem on Vancouver Island, single occupancy vehicles.

Further details can be found through BC Transit’s website.