PORT ALICE, B.C. – A helpful transportation network on the North Island is broadening its reach.

The Mount Waddington Volunteer Transportation Network has welcomed the community of Port Alice into its service base.

“We are currently looking for drivers in the Port Alice community to assist us with local transportation for residents that require trips to medical appointments, dental appointments, or grocery shopping and what-have-you,” said Mary Mavis.

Mavis is the Mount Waddington Transit Coordinator and Volunteer Transportation Network Coordinator.

Mavis said the network provides service in multiple areas across the Mount Waddington Regional District. Zones include Woss, Port McNeill, Port Hardy, Fort Rupert, Coal Harbour and now, Port Alice.

“We’re quite happy to invite them into the service,” she said.

Mavis noted there’s a big push for volunteer drivers throughout the entire region.

“Volunteer drivers that do have time to provide and give back to the community get a monthly reimbursement for the kilometres that they drive and other community North Island Community Services provides free training for the drivers,” she said.

She said potential volunteers can contact the North Island Community Services office at (250) 956-3134 or get in touch with the Mount Waddington Transit office at (250) 956-3151.