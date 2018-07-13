VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C- It’s festival season, and Island Health wants to remind people to how to recognize a fentanyl overdose.

In a facebook post, VIHA said that overdoses can happen to anyone, and urged people to “reduce the risk by knowing the signs of fentanyl overdose and how to respond.”

The health authority said if you do see someone overdose, call the police immediately, before trying to administer naloxone or mouth to mouth.

A list of strategies was provided by VIHA to prevent an overdose, included avoiding using narcotics alone, staying close to help and using an overdose prevention service.

For a full list of recommendations and services, visit: www.viha.ca/mho/overdose.html