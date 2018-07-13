Written by Troy Landreville, 98.9 The Goat

VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C- It’s business as usual at North Island College campuses and daycares, one day after a bomb threat forced them to close their doors.

NIC campuses in Comox Valley, Campbell River, Port Hardy, and Port Alberni closed on Thursday after someone phoned in an ‘unspecified’ bomb threat.

The college’s vice president of strategic initiatives Randall Heidt said NIC has a phone system “where it’s difficult to determine early on exactly where the phone call came from.”

“So as a precautionary measure, under RCMP advice, we decided to close all the campuses to ensure safety,” Heidt said on Thursday.

Late Friday afternoon, Colin Fowler, NIC’s vice president of finance and facilities, released the following statement:

“NIC would like to thank the RCMP and emergency personnel who secured campuses yesterday as well as our community partners who helped us react quickly, follow our emergency policies and ensure staff and students were safe throughout the evacuation. All NIC campuses reopened today and classes are running as scheduled. Any questions about the threat or the investigation should be directed to the RCMP.”