Falling crude prices are weighting markets in North America.

The TSX is down 92 points to 16,468 and the Dow has slipped 10 points to 25,008.

US crude is down to 68.40 a barrel as Libya comes back to the export market and Saudi Arabia opens its own taps, further offsetting global demand.

This comes despite strong corporate earnings reports, which are expected to continue this week. Netflix will be the next of the major tech stocks to report in, with analysts expecting another 1 million subscribers for the streaming service in the last quarter.

Amazon shares are also boosting markets as the company prepares for its annual Prime Day sale starting later today.

The Loonie is steady at 76.10 cents US.