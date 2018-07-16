POWELL RIVER, B.C. – The annual Powell River Logger Sports event drew quite the crowd this past weekend, and a few locals walked away as winners.

Powell River’s Jeff Coburn and Cam Cunning placed first in the Canadian Championship Intermediate Double Buck event at 8.3 seconds.

In that event, Port Hardy’s Brad Laviolette teamed with Powell River’s Allan Knapp for a third place finish at 15.5 seconds.

Powell River’s Tyler Brady won the Intermediate Husky Challenge with a finish of 9.9 seconds.

In the Intermediate Chokerman’s Race, Laviolette finished in second (20.3 seconds), and Brady placed third, right behind Laviolette at 20.6 seconds.

Coburn finished in first place in the Intermediate Obstacle Pole at 16.3 seconds.

Tyler Brady’s weekend wasn’t over with the Husky Challenge. He also won the Novice Standing Chop Block at 27.8 seconds. Port McNeill’s Thomas Symons finished in third place at 36.2 seconds.

Powell Riverites dominated the Canadian Championship Novice Tree Climb. Julian Welp finished in first at 18.9 seconds, Verjall Hamm in second at 19.3 seconds and Tyler Brady rounded out the top three at 20.3 seconds.

“Once you’re in this sport, you’re in it for a long time,” said Bob Marquis, a long-time logger and World Champion who serves as the organizer for Logger Sports.

“We’re the second biggest show on the whole planet – Sydney, Australia being the first. We typically have the most championships out of any show in North America.”

Video from the 2018 Powell River Logger Sports, courtesy of Tony Papa, can be found via this link. More details on the event can also be seen at powellriverloggersports.com.

-With files from Pieta Woolley