PORT HARDY, B.C. – A local woman and her husband have launched a new project to help the environment.

Leslie Dyck said as part of the program, which started in May, they pick up residential and restaurant compost on the North Island.

“The idea for that came from the Tofino Urban Food Company, where they’ve been picking up compost for years,” she told MyTriPortNow.com.

She said that through conversations with fellow gardeners, she’s learned that it’s hard to get strong compost in the area, and that a lot of people don’t like to compost their own food due to attracting bears and other wildlife.

“With our project, we basically drop off buckets to people’s houses and every two weeks, we go by and pick them up,” she explained.

“We do the composting here, on our property, and once the compost is ready, we share it back with our participants.”

Dyck said they’re currently picking up from 15 residents and one restaurant, and they’re looking to cap that number at 20.

“We’re almost there, which is exciting. I wasn’t sure if people would be interested at all,” she said.

“Our participants have been really enthusiastic about it, especially with seeing their garbage being reduced by, even about half for each of their pick-ups.”

She said there are even some participants who do not ask for their soil back, but are just happy to help out the environment.

Residents who are interested in taking part can contact Dyck via email at leslie.dyck11@gmail.com or by telephone at (250) 230-1879.