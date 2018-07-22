COWICHAN VALLEY, B.C. – Thousands of athletes from across the province went head-to-head this weekend as part of the 2018 BC Summer Games.

Campbell River’s Luke Dirom represented the North Island well. He earned gold in the Boys’ Javelin athletics event, with a score of 48.51.

Trent Perras earned bronze in the Boys’ Hammer final, scoring 43.96.

Dana Smith, out of Campbell River, was part of the silver medal winning girls golf team. In the solo golf event, she finished with a score of 51 for seventh place.

In wrestling, Kaitlyn Jinda earned a gold medal in the Girls 69 kg final.

A full list of results, as they’re updated, are available via the BC Summer Games website at www.bcgames.org (local results under ‘Zone 6’).