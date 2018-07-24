COURTENAY, B.C. – The hot and dry weather makes hopping into the cool waters that much more appealing.

However, entering waters that you are not familiar with can be very dangerous.

Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue President Paul Berry said it’s important to do your research, whether you’re trekking in back-country trails or in the water.

He said on the Coast, there are generally two major water hazards to look out for.

“One is foot entrapment, so that’s putting your feet down into the rocks and getting them caught in the current,” he explained.

“The second is wood. Logs and things like that form entrapment hazards in the water, so you want to make sure you stay out of those. Keep your feet up, (look) downstream and try to avoid any of those sorts of obstacles.”

Berry said that if possible, it’s best to travel with someone who is familiar with the area, whether that be on land or in the water.

Photo caption: The Puntledge River in the Comox Valley is one of the most popular tubing spots on Vancouver Island. Photo by James Wood/Vista Radio.