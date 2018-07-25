The TSX has rebounded today up 24 points to 16,414 after a sluggish start this morning.

CN Rail is flying high after positive earnings results. Shares are up $5.00 to $116.00.

Meanwhile, a meeting at the White House between President Trump and the European Union Chief resulted in a fairly positive outlook.

A fair trade deal was top of mind with Trump stating to reporters that if there were no tariffs, barriers or subsidies, America would be extremely pleased.

On the back of a strong day from tech stocks and Trump’s comments, the Dow rallied from earlier losses, moving up 117 points to finish at 25,364.

The Dow was weighed down earlier today after General Motors cut its earnings outlook for 2018. GM’s stock dropped 5.3-percent.

Oil finished $0.86 higher at $69.37 a barrel.

Gold jumped $6.80 to $1,232.00 an ounce.

And the Canadian dollar moved up over half a cent to $0.7671 U.S.