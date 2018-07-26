CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C – RCMP cannot confirm if charges have been laid in the investigation of a hit and run from earlier this year.

RELATED: Woman arrested after fatal campbell river crash

A 41 year old woman was arrested after a deadly crash at the intersection of Jubilee Parkway and Highway 19 on April 2nd. She didn’t stay at the scene after the collision, which left 39 year old Chris Pys, fiancée and father of two, dead.

RELATED: CR crash victim remembered as loving father, fabulous husband

Hours after the incident, investigators located the woman’s car parked in a driveway in the Oyster River area. She was arrested on scene.

She was later released, with charges still not laid in the case.

According to Cpl. Ron Vlooswyk of the Campbell River RCMP, there are many complexities involved in a case like this. He said they are waiting for charges to be approved, and that takes evidence.

“Crown counsel is not just going to take things on with the police saying ‘this is what happened’, Crown does a charge approval once all the evidence is in front of them,” said Vlooswyk.

“Exhibits going to laboratory, vehicle inspections, electronics device downloads, toxicology reports from the lab – those need to be completed before charge approval.”

The Cpl. said multiple teams are working on the investigation, including collision analysts, general investigations section and general duty officers.

“All of this is just time consuming, it’s a major investigation” he added.

Vlooswyk could not confirm if charges had or had not been laid, but said that “no information had been sworn in yet.”

He said charges being “looked at” include motor vehicle collision causing death and failing to stop and remain.