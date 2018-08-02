As trade war talk ramps up, global markets slide down.

That’s what analysts are seeing this morning as a slump is travelling through the Asian markets, into Europe and is expected to hit North America later this morning. Trade tensions are back up as China is vowing to retaliate against new threats from the US. The Trump Administration has suggested it’s ready to hike tariffs on Chinese imports from 10 to 25 per cent. Analysts suggest the Dow could dip by over 100 points at the open.

Crude is sliding to 67.02 a barrel.

The Loonie is flat at 76.74 cents US.

A Canadian company is slicing off a piece of Apple after it was awarded $141 million from a US judge for patent infringement. However Apple plans to appeal the decision to award the funds to Ottawa-based WiLan.