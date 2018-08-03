CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C- RCMP have released their report on an accident resulting in the death of a woman at Elk Falls.

According to a statement from the Campbell River RCMP, an “unclear” report was called in at 2:20 pm August 2nd, that “the wife of a tourist was sucked under water at Elk Falls Park.”

Police said the call was reported shortly after the incident occurred, in the Elk Falls area west of Campbell River, the husband could only speak broken English.

General duty members immediately gathered more details and “fanned out” in the area. Campbell River Fire Department, Ambulance, Search and Rescue, Fast Water Rescue, BC Hydro, RCMP helicopter and an RCMP drone were all called to the scene.

When responders located the man, he “described that his wife slipped and fell into the water from the river’s edge.”

According to the report, she “called out for help but went under the water and wasn’t seen again.”

BC Hydro shut the water flow at the dam in order to assist with search efforts. Police evacuated and closed the area to “allow for Search and Rescue to conduct a safe search.”

Two hours after the initial call, the body of the woman was located under water above the falls. When rescuers recovered her from the water at 5:00 PM, she was deceased.

Police said the woman, a Dutch National in her sixties, was in Campbell River with her husband touring B.C and Vancouver Island.

RCMP brought in a Dutch speaking officer to assist with communication, and have notified the Netherlands Foreign Consular Office to provide assistance with family in Holland.

The BC Coroner’s Service Office will be taking over the investigation.

“On behalf of the Campbell River RCMP our sympathies are with the families during this tragic event.” said Cpl. Ron Vlooswyk of the Campbell River RCMP.

“We are doing everything we can to help the husband before he returns home.”