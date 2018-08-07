PORT ALICE, B.C. – A Port Alice business did not meet the tax deadline of July 31st, leaving the North Island village in a precarious position.

Neucel Specialty Cellulose’s unpaid bill comes out at around $960,000, according to Port Alice’s CAO Bonnie Danyk.

“They did say that there is a possibility that they might be paying a partial payment in September, and then the rest by the end of the year,” Danyk said.

She did say though, that Neucel paid $3,900.16, the taxes owed on their house and apartment.

The total owed stands at a little over $1-million, after the village applied a 10 percent penalty to Neucel’s account on August 1st.

Neucel is one of the primary economic drivers of Port Alice.

The village’s council will discuss the matter and how to proceed further at their meeting on Wednesday, August 8th. The meeting is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Neucel has been contacted for further comment.

Photo caption: Neucel’s Port Alice factory in an image sourced from Google Maps.