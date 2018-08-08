PORT HARDY, B.C. – Helpers are needed for next month’s Terry Fox Run.

The event is being held in Port Hardy on Sunday, September 16 2018. The Terry Fox Foundation is seeking a run organizer for the 38th annual event.

The run commemorates the life of Canadian Terry Fox, who set out to run across the country in 1980 in order to raise funds for cancer research. Fox had his right leg amputated due to bone cancer in 1977.

Since his death on June 28th 1981, he has continued to inspire Canadians and people all over the world.

The District of Port Hardy has hosted a Terry Fox Run since 1985, and contributed over $18,000 to cancer research.

The Terry Fox Foundation will work closely with the run organizer and provide support, training and materials to ensure the success of this year’s event.

Anyone interested in serving as the run organizer can contact Donna White at 1-888-836-9786 or via email at donna.white@terryfoxrun.org.