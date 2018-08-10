COURTENAY, B.C- Police are looking for a man who went missing from Courtenay this morning.

According to a bulletin issued from the Comox Valley RCMP, officers are looking for information about the disappearance of Ezra Bukach, a 22 year old man from Courtenay.

He was last seen at 7:30 a.m. on 6th Street in Courtenay. He was headed to Royston to a work site, but never showed up. Police have said this was out of character for Bukach.

He was last seen driving a work truck, with the BC license plate of AM3617. The truck is a 2006, grey GMC Sierra pickup truck and was towing a trailer with wooden sides.

Bukach is described as a white man, currently wearing contacts, standing six feet tall and weighing around 150 pounds. He has shoulder length brown hair, usually worn down, with blue eyes and four day old scruff on his face.

He was wearing a dirty brown t-shirt with colourful board shorts, and beige work boots.

Anyone with information regarding Bukach is asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321.

IMAGE CAPTION: Three photos of 22 year old Ezra Bukach, showing his cloths, truck, and current look. Images courtesy of RCMP.