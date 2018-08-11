OTTAWA, ON – Communities across the country are receiving some funding.

The federal government has delivered the first of its two annual $139.3 million Gas Tax Fund (GTF) installments to British Columbia.

The funding will go through the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) to 190 communities on a per capita basis.

In total, the funding will provide over $278.6 million this year for local infrastructure projects. Since the GTS was started in 2005, communities in BC have received over $2.8 billion from the fund.

Campbell River is receiving $1,433,108.

The Comox Valley is getting $1,045,509, while Comox is receiving $657,247. Courtenay will receive $1,119962, and Cumberland is getting $205,269.

Funding for Gold River comes out to $111,109. Sayward will receive $69,132.

In the Tri-Port region, Mount Waddington is getting $220,513, Port Alice will receive $90,695, Port Hardy is getting $232,222. Port McNeill will receive $165,811.

$60,648 is going towards the village of Zeballos.

The City of Powell River is getting $636,833. Meanwhile, the Regional District will receive $352,010.

A full listing of the funding can be viewed via this link.