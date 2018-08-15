BC is now under a state of emergency as the wildfire problem continues to grow in the province.

The declaration affects the entire province to make sure all provincial and federal resources are focused on protecting residents. Officials say there are over 530 wildfires burning across the province with thousands of firefighters from BC, other Canadian provinces, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand battling the blazes.

Ottawa is also sending resources and Canadian Forces members to assist.

Twenty-nine evacuation orders are in place affecting over 3,000 people in the province.