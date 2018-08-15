POWELL RIVER, B.C- A man believed to have impersonated a Fortis worker is being sought by police this week.

According to a news release from the Powell River RCMP, the detachment was advised last Wednesday around 7:00 p.m. that a man had been going door to door along Quebec Avenue, posing as a Fortis employee. The company confirmed with police that they had no employees in the area at the time.

He was described as white, in his mid 20’s, with short hair dyed blond.

“Police want to remind the public to be vigilant and always ensure they ask for business credentials of anyone soliciting door to door,” read the notice from the detachment.

The detachment also responded to the possible in-progress theft of a bike on the same day.

“Witnesses advised police they had observed a male tie up his dog on the west side of Marine Avenue, then walk across the road to where there was a white bike chained up,” read the notice.

“The male was then observed taking the bike along with the dog then disappearing. A second caller reported observing the same male close by attempting to cut the lock off of another bike at a different location just moments after the initial report. The male appeared to have become spooked and ran away on foot.”

The man was around five feet and three inches tall, wearing white clothing, and carrying a red backpack. He was wearing glasses, and had short dark hair and olive skin.

The dog was a brindle pit bull.

If anyone has any information on either file, they should contact the Powell River RCMP.